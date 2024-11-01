Pearl expects freshmen to be 'crowd favorites'

In its first exhibition game against Furman, Auburn forced 18 Paladin turnovers and scored 24 points from those giveaways.

But that was Furman without its starting point guard.

Things won't be as easy for the Tigers against Florida Atlantic according to Bruce Pearl.

"Florida Atlantic is a really good team," Pearl said. "They're going to run good stuff, hard-to-guard stuff, get excellent preparation. The difference between Furman and Florida Atlantic would be the athleticism. They've got SEC size on the frontline, length and veteran, older guards. Good depth, multiple defensively."