Pearl expects freshmen to be 'crowd favorites'

Tigers looking forward to facing Pavia again
Now at Vanderbilt, Auburn will once again be tasked with stopping the dual-threat ability of Diego Pavia
Fed up with special teams penalties
Hugh Freeze is fed up with Auburn’s special teams penalties, especially on kickoff returns.
War Eagle Watch: Week 10
Reviewing how most of Auburn's commits did in their high school games last week.
Crawford effort igniting Tigers' D
Crawford was vital in Auburn's defensive effort in the win against Kentucky.
THE RUNDOWN, Episode 658
The Guys are back to review the UK game, ponder what's to come with the Fightin' Pearls and the Vandy game ...
In its first exhibition game against Furman, Auburn forced 18 Paladin turnovers and scored 24 points from those giveaways.
But that was Furman without its starting point guard.
Things won't be as easy for the Tigers against Florida Atlantic according to Bruce Pearl.
"Florida Atlantic is a really good team," Pearl said. "They're going to run good stuff, hard-to-guard stuff, get excellent preparation. The difference between Furman and Florida Atlantic would be the athleticism. They've got SEC size on the frontline, length and veteran, older guards. Good depth, multiple defensively."
A big factor in Auburn's opportunistic defense? Its two freshmen, Jahki Howard and Tahaad Pettiford.
The two former 4-stars combined to score 23 points and record five steals to go along with numerous highlight plays against Furman on Sunday.
It's why Pearl believes the fanbase will love the two freshmen.
"They both have a different level: Speed, athleticism and jumping ability," Pearl said. "They're absolutely going to be crowd favorites because of their athleticism."
And while the two freshmen will have electric moments, as they did against Furman, they're also going to have rough moments because they are still 18 years old.
Against Furman, Pettiford had a turnover where he threw the ball over Johni Broome's head because he was going too fast on a fast break. Howard got beat defensively a couple of times because he gambled for steals.
Pearl expects that from them, but he also knows that they will be real contributors from day one.
"They're gonna do a lot of really good things," Pearl said. "Now, they're gonna make some mistakes, because they're freshmen. But they're good. They're gonna be a big part of this team."
Auburn and Florida Atlantic tip off at 7 pm CT from Neville Arena. The game will not be televised but will be broadcasted on the Auburn Sports Network.
