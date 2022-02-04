Pearl encouraged by Flanigan's progress

There was no doubt that it would take Allen Flanigan some time to adjust to game speed and be on the court again with brand new teammates when he returned in December following an Achilles heel injury suffered in September. He has struggled at times, including recently in Auburn's 55-54 victory over Missouri last Tuesday, finishing with just two points and four turnovers.

Against Alabama, though, the junior seemed to find his rhythm, coming away with 10 points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal in the Tigers' 100-81 win. His coach, Bruce Pearl, saw some positives from Flanigan, especially on defense.

"The thing I'm most encouraged about for Al is that he did a nice job out there defensively, and that's got to be his focus," Pearl said. "He'll continue to get a little quicker, getting a little more explosive, getting his shot off a little faster. Those things are all starting to come for sure."