COLUMBUS, Ga. | It’s all but a foregone conclusion at this point: Auburn basketball will have a player drafted this week for the first time in 18 years.

Jamison Brewer (1999-2001) was the last one when he went 40th overall to the Pacers in the 2001 NBA Draft. He lasted just four years in the league, however. And since Marquis Daniels retired in 2013, the league has been completely Auburn-less.

That’s expected to change Thursday evening.

When Tigers forward Chuma Okeke entered his name in the draft April 20, skepticism was that his ACL injury, suffered during Auburn’s Sweet Sixteen win over North Carolina, would hinder his stock.

That notion never came close to materializing. NBA scouts and executives made it clear to Okeke that the ACL tear was but a small inconvenience. Teams see Okeke as a smart long-term investment.

And they’ve told him that, which became evident when he skipped out on the NBA Combine before interviewing with teams. It’s assumed a few franchises promised him they will use a pick on him if they have the chance Thursday night inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In 2018-19 the Atlanta product Okeke started 38 games, averaging 12 points, 6.8 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 38.7 from 3-point range. After a true freshman season that saw him evolve into a reliable role player, Okeke quickly cemented himself as Auburn’s most versatile player and best pro prospect last season.

Okeke, who immaculately fits the mold of a modern NBA power forward at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds with range and multipurpose defensive abilities, saw his stock rise further when Auburn entered the postseason. He averaged 15 points and seven boards during Auburn’s NCAA Tournament run before the knee injury.

NBA clubs are considering Okeke a buy-low player due to the setback on what could be a fruitful career in the pros. As a result, Okeke is being slotted in the late first- to early second-round range in most mock drafts.

“Man, how about that? We’re gonna get a guy drafted,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said to reporters before an Auburn AMBUSH tour stop in Columbus. “It’s about time, right? … It’s just wonderful. I’m hoping that Chuma is able to go in the first round. I think there’s a chance.”

It’s considered a longshot, but Okeke may not be the only Tiger taken. Three-year starting point guard Jared Harper opted to forgo his senior year to cash in on the team’s best-ever season, and the move has proven to be a smart one thus far.