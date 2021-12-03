Pearl: Berman 'makes us better offensively'

"He makes us better offensively because he's a real threat -- and he can make open shots, not just take them," Bruce Pearl said.

The junior from Birmingham has definitely earned the trust of his head coach.

AUBURN | No, he's not going to be a first-round draft pick like Jabari Smith. He's not going to impress you with thunderous Devan Cambridge-like dunks or control the middle of the paint as Walker Kessler has done so far this season. But if you overlook Lior Berman's importance to this Auburn team, you aren't paying attention.

We're talking about a walk-on that averaged 2.7 minutes per game last season, one in which Auburn needed a lot of help at the guard position. However, Berman held his own during the preseason, even when being put up against the best players. His effort then and in games has also won the support of his teammates.

"That's my guy," Kessler said. "Whenever he gets out there, he plays his tail off—going after loose balls, going after rebounds, hitting tough shots when need be. As a team, we all feel that … It's fun to watch. It's contagious."

With more playing time comes more opportunities, and Berman is taking advantage of that. While he's averaging just 3.0 points per game, he's made an impact on the defensive side, with Pearl mentioning the job he did guarding Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim in Auburn's victory against the Orange. As his coach says, he's not afraid of the moment, and he is always prepared to come into the game and make a difference.

In a 20-second span on Wednesday against UCF, he grabbed an offensive board, found Wendell Green open for a three and then drew a charge.

It'd be easy for Berman to get lost on a team with so much depth and talent. Yet with every offensive rebound he grasps, offensive foul he draws and three he makes, Berman's showing that he's a significant asset to an Auburn team that is full of potential.

"He plays with a lot of confidence," Pearl said. "He plays with toughness and physicality ... I could see him continuing to play more."

Berman is quickly becoming a vital piece of the puzzle that could lead Auburn to big things this season. It certainly is no surprise to his coach and teammates.