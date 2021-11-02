Pearl anxious to see how Tigers gel on court

AUBURN | If there is a basketball team that has more fun rooting on their respective school's football team than Auburn's does, I would like to see it. There's Dylan Cardwell, now almost known for appearing shirtless on the jumbotron in Jordan-Hare Stadium than his play on the court, taking on a young kid in a flexing competition. His teammates, and sometimes head coach, are always behind him, egging him on while doing their part to support the Tigers on the gridiron.

Yeah, you could say this team is getting along. But, how is that going to translate once tipoff comes on Friday in the exhibition against Southern Indiana? Well, that is still up in the air, says Bruce Pearl.

"I think they really gelled immediately off the floor, which is great," the Auburn coach said. "I don't know how well we're gelling on the floor yet. We just don't have enough body of work."