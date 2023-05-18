LAGRANGE | Hugh Freeze knew what he was getting in Payton Thorne. So it came as no surprise that Thorne reported to Auburn early and is already digging into the offensive playbook. But still, you can see the gleam in Freeze's eye when he talks about his transfer quarterback.

Thorne is one of Auburn's 18 additions out of the transfer portal. (Auburn athletics)

“Man, he didn't wait,” said Freeze. “He's already in there watching film on his own and learning stuff. He's anxious to get with the team and start working out.” Thorne, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, comes to Auburn after starting 26 games over the last couple of seasons at Michigan State. He completed 524 of 860 passes (60.9 percent) for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. But the numbers Freeze might appreciate the most were Thorne twice being voted a team captain by his teammates. “Leadership, No. 1,” said Freeze of what stands out about Thorne. “I know that everybody -- we talk more about his stats or whatever -- but I think that this football team at Auburn right now has missed some leadership, particularly on the offensive side. To get that in that room, I think only elevates everybody. The more good leaders you put around them, the more you get them to model that. “He's obviously played Power 5 football in a really good conference. He won a lot of games in two years, really -- 17 or 18 I guess it is. I think that just elevates that room. And he's tough. He stood in there and got beat up pretty good last year. He took it and kept competing.”