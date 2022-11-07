Auburn | Auburn is 1-0. Carried by its defense, the Tigers led wire-to-wire and were up double digits the whole game outside of a run to end the first half. Here are my takeaways:

Wendell Green is the leader of this offense. ((Larry Robinson/Auburn Plainsman))

BROOME GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM Offensively, Broome is almost impossible to guard one-on-one down on the block. This forces the defense into a conundrum - either single Broome and live with the consequences or double him and leave a shooter open. Defensively, he’s not Walker Kessler, but he’s not far off. He’s a smart weakside defender and also has discipline levels on that side that are similar to Kessler. Auburn has another paint anchor.

WENDELL ALL-SEC I think Green will make the first team, but regardless, he's going to be on one of the two All-SEC teams. Auburn is at its best when Green is running the show, and it was evident on Monday. Green put up 16 points and four assists and could've had more had Auburn not missed a lot of open looks

Green pulls up ((Larry Robinson/Auburn Plainsman))

BRUCE ROTATING A LOT It’s early in the season and Pearl doesn’t have Chance Westry, so he’s playing around with his rotations. It’s what led to George Mason getting back into the game at the end of the first half These likely aren't lineups that will be run once SEC play starts, so I wouldn't take away too much from a lot of the lineups run today.

FRESHMEN NEED TIME Chance Westry didn’t play, but the two that did - Yohan Traore and Tre Donaldson - looked like deer in headlights. That’s okay, it’s their first real game, but those two are going to need time. They’re both raw products that will need to play their way into a rhythm. The non-conference schedule will be helpful for them, just give them time.

Johni Broome and Chris Moore are hyped (Jake Crandall/USA Today)