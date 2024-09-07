PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Patience pays off for Woodyard

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Robert Woodyard redshirted his first season at Auburn and didn’t record a tackle in year two.

It’s been a long road for the third-year sophomore but the patience and perseverance is finally paying off.

In his first significant game action last Saturday, Woodyard had four tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass defense playing 42 snaps, the most of any AU defender.

Woodyard has stepped up in his third season at Auburn.
Woodyard has stepped up in his third season at Auburn. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“I felt great. Just letting my teammates know that I’m back and healthy and can really produce in this defense moving forward,” said Woodyard.

Woodyard’s progress has been slowed by injuries, which also set back his strength and conditioning. On top of that, he’s under his third different defensive coordinator in three seasons.

“I was injured so I couldn’t really play to my full ability, so it was like a step back. Now that I’m healthy, y’all better watch out,” said Woodyard.

Woodyard made progress in spring but it all seemed to come together during fall camp. He now gives the Tigers another reliable option at linebacker.

“We don’t have this list made, but if we were saying most improved players from spring ball to fall camp, Rob would be on that list,” said defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “He’d be in that top group of guys. I’m so happy with Rob, how he’s worked, prepared and really improved his game.”

Auburn hosts California Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcGF0aWVuY2UtcGF5cy1vZmYtZm9yLXJvYmVydC13b29keWFyZC1h dWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZwYXRpZW5jZS1wYXlzLW9mZi1mb3Itcm9iZXJ0LXdvb2R5YXJk LWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=