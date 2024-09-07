In his first significant game action last Saturday, Woodyard had four tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass defense playing 42 snaps, the most of any AU defender.

It’s been a long road for the third-year sophomore but the patience and perseverance is finally paying off.

AUBURN | Robert Woodyard redshirted his first season at Auburn and didn’t record a tackle in year two.

“I felt great. Just letting my teammates know that I’m back and healthy and can really produce in this defense moving forward,” said Woodyard.

Woodyard’s progress has been slowed by injuries, which also set back his strength and conditioning. On top of that, he’s under his third different defensive coordinator in three seasons.

“I was injured so I couldn’t really play to my full ability, so it was like a step back. Now that I’m healthy, y’all better watch out,” said Woodyard.

Woodyard made progress in spring but it all seemed to come together during fall camp. He now gives the Tigers another reliable option at linebacker.

“We don’t have this list made, but if we were saying most improved players from spring ball to fall camp, Rob would be on that list,” said defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “He’d be in that top group of guys. I’m so happy with Rob, how he’s worked, prepared and really improved his game.”

Auburn hosts California Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.