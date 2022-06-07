Parrish justifies offer with big camp performance

“This is all new to me; I’m just starting to get used to it,” Parrish said. “I felt a little pressure coming up here and showing them what I can do. I won MVP, but I’ll keep working and getting better.”

Parrish, a Class of 2024 linebacker from Delray Beach, Fla., earned the Top Linebacker award after showing surprising agility and long-range speed during a series of 1-on-1 drills against tailbacks and slot receivers.

The Auburn Elite camp on Monday was his first opportunity to prove himself to the Tigers on their turf. And he did just that.

Jayden Parrish has spent the past four months speaking with Auburn regularly and even received a scholarship offer in May.

Parrish currently has two offers — Auburn and Florida Atlantic. His first in-person contact with the Tigers occurred the day before Parrish’s spring game last month. Auburn assistant Roc Bellantoni returned the next day and made the scholarship offer, which stunned Parrish.

His dream is to play in the Southeastern Conference.

“He was just telling me that they really like me and they like what they saw from me,” Parrish said. “I was so happy. That meant a whole lot.”

Despite being one of the youngest linebackers at the camp Monday, he also was among the tallest and quickest. He measured 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds. He deftly defended tailbacks on a pair of flair routes, which would have gone for a modest gain in a live situation.

Parrish fell behind a slot receiver running a hitch-and-go route later in the camp, but was able to recover and soon broke up the pass some 35 yards downfield. It was a surprising bit of skill for a linebacker who spends his time filling A and B gaps.

“I just want to get better and look forward to the fall season,” he said.

Parrish has no timetable for a decision. He’ll be a junior this fall at Atlantic High School.