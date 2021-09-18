Pappoe: ‘You all are going to see the results’

Auburn, of course, is used to playing in wild away-game atmospheres including at LSU in odd years and at both Georgia and Alabama in even years.

What you may not know is PSU is only 8-8 in their annual White Out going back to its inception in 2004. PSU has faced seven top 10 teams including four in the top 5 in those 16 games.

AUBURN | Just about everybody knows No. 22 Auburn will be playing No. 10 Penn State Saturday night in the Nittany Lions’ White Out game.

Because of the pandemic, however, the Tigers’ freshmen and sophomores haven’t played in an atmosphere like they’ll encounter in Beaver Stadium, which has a capacity of 106,572.

“The biggest thing is just the distractions that come with playing on the road, playing in a game like we're going to play,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “I think there's a lot of positive things around the game that we all can enjoy and know that it's a part of just having a great challenge on Saturday.

“But it comes down to the maturity of our team, the leadership of our team, and our coaches will continue to talk to our players about it.”

It’ll be the offense that’s most affected by the noise. Communication within the offensive line and between quarterback Bo Nix and his O-lone and wide receivers will be difficult.

“We've got to do a great job of being able to just identify what's happening and know that the other 10 guys around you are going to do their job,” explained Harsin. “And that's a big part of preparation is knowing the guys around you are going to do their job because there may not be an opportunity to communicate.”

For Auburn’s veteran players, the ones who have already experienced a tough road atmosphere, it’s been business as usual this week.

“Our preparation going into this game will be the same as it’s been in camp and these practices two previous weeks for the two opponents that we have played,” said junior linebacker Owen Pappoe. “So we are just going to go out there and do what we do. Not do anything special, not change up anything.

“We’re just going to go out there and play Auburn football, fast and physical, and you all are going to see the results.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.