AuburnSports - Pappoe ready to play ‘way faster’ in year two

“A whole lot of progression,” said Owen of what’s changed from a year ago. “Really, last year was more a year of getting my feet wet, trying to get comfortable in the system. I think I found myself a lot of times last year just trying to do my job, but now that I’m really familiar with Coach (Kevin) Steele’s system, I just feel more free when I’m out there. I can play way faster and make a lot more plays, too.”

That, in itself, says a lot about the Auburn linebacker, who is gearing up for an even more productive season in 2020.

Owen finished his freshman campaign with 49 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. He believes 2020 will bring more of those drive-ending plays like sacks and tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

“Honestly, I had the freedom last year but it was almost like I was scared to mess up,” Pappoe said. “But definitely I’m way more familiar with the scheme now. It’s almost like my senior year of high school again. I got a chance to know everything. I’ve just got to worry about making the play.”

Pappoe was on the light side in high school, playing at around 200 pounds. He’s now listed at 222 on his 6-foot-1 frame, but may be even bigger heading into his sophomore season.

“I went around with coach Russell so it’s not like it’s bad weight. It’s lean muscle,” Pappoe said. “I actually feel way better than I did in high school. My senior year I was probably like 203 maybe; so I’ve put on about 25 pounds. I feel really good. Making that transition from playing more like a Star position to playing inside my freshman year. I’m used to it now. I feel way better than I did before.”

Junior and returning first-team All-SEC linebacker K.J. Britt is the clear leader of Auburn’s defense, but Pappoe is starting to find his voice and set a course as a future team leader.

“Right now, I’m more leading by example but I’m definitely trying to be more of a vocal leader,” he said. “But just being my personality, I’ve always been a quiet guy and just trying to lead by example. But I’ve been able to take that next step and be more of a vocal leader.”

The Tigers are scheduled to practice Thursday afternoon and hold their second scrimmage of fall drills Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium.