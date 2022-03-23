Pappoe making impact despite missing spring

Owen Pappoe might not be taking part in spring practice, but he's involved. Just ask his new position coach, Christian Robinson.

"You can feel him," the new linebackers coach said. "I mean, he's at everything that we do. He's at every meeting, every practice. I gotta shoo him outta the way because he's in the middle of it. I said, 'Are you practicing or not?' He's in the middle of it."

The linebacker had an injury-prone 2021 season, missing eight games and creating a big hole at the second level for Auburn's defense. Currently on a scooter after undergoing foot surgery, Pappoe is sitting out all of spring practice to prepare for a healthy senior season. However, his impact is still felt.