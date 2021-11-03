Pappoe: 'Great to be back'

AUBURN | More than once, while speaking with the media on Wednesday, Owen Pappoe mentioned how rough the past month has been for him. The star linebacker had been out of action since an injury on Sept. 18 against Penn State, missing four straight games: the longest stretch of his football career. However, the junior returned this past Saturday against Ole Miss and made up for lost time, recording five tackles and a tackle for a loss.

"Oh man, it was great to be back," Pappoe said. "Didn't expect my year to go like this, having missed four games and stuff, but it is what it is. There's nothing I can do to go back and change it, even though I wish I could. But man, all that matters is that I'm back now."

Auburn is happy to have him back patrolling the field at the second level as well. A difference-maker in every way, Pappoe's absence was a rough hit for Auburn's defense. He serves as one of the leaders of Derek Mason's defense, and while he tried to keep up that role while on the sidelines, Pappoe says it doesn't have the same effect as when you are in the battle with your teammates.