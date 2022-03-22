Pair of UGA OL commits visit, leave with plans to return

Jonathan "Bo" Hughley from Langston Hughes was in for Auburn's Junior Day on Saturday, while Ryqueze McElderry was in with some of his Anniston teammates to watch Monday's practice.

Two of Georgia's 2023 offensive line commits were on the Plains the past couple days, and both left with positive reviews of Auburn.

For Hughley, his relationship with OL coach Will Friend is big for Auburn. In fact, it's the biggest thing Auburn has working for itself as it tries to flip Hughley.

"He tries to help me improve my game," Hughley said. "All the coaches tell me that I’m good, but he actually tells me my flaws, he tells me what I need to work at."

Does Hughley just like Auburn, or does he like it a lot, though?

"I like it a lot," Hughley said.

He said Auburn has a real chance at flipping him and that he'll definitely be back for a visit.

It's a lot of the same for McElderry.

“The visit went great, really great,” McElderry said. “I really liked watching film with the coaches in the offensive line meeting, and then standing with Coach Harsin during practice. I also liked the academic meeting.”

McElderry is already planning a return trip to Auburn, including an official visit sometime during the summer.

“Auburn stands pretty good with me,” McElderry said. “I like Auburn. I can’t wait to get back down there."