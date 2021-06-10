Pair of 2023 Orlando teammates take unofficial visits to Auburn

A pair of 2023 teammates from West Orange High School in Orlando were in Auburn for unofficial visits on Thursday. Jordan Castell and Asaad Waseem, along with several other Florida recruits were able to see the campus and meet with the coaches.

Jordan Castell during his unofficial visit to Auburn. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Castell, a safety, got to spend time with Zac Etheridge and liked what he heard. “The visit was really good,” Castell said. “I like coach E, I like how he keeps it real, I like how he doesn’t sugarcoat anything, I can tell it’s just a great place to be around.” For Castell, talking with the coaches was the highlight of the visit. “Yeah it was the coaches,” Castell said. “I really liked when it was just me and the coach in the meeting and we was just talking. He was breaking it down, he was telling me what I need to work on, what I need to get better, he was telling me my strengths and it was real good.”



Castell does not currently have an offer, but has offers from seven schools including Tennessee and Florida State. Though, he is hoping he’ll receive an Auburn offer. “Yessir, that’d be very nice. I’d love to be here,” Castell said.



Asaad Waseem during his unofficial visit to Auburn. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Across the ball from Castell, wide receiver Waseem had a similar experience during his visit. Like Castell, Waseem enjoyed his time talking with Cornelius Williams. “I really liked coach Williams, the receiver coach, because I’m a receiver, you know?” Waseem said. “I sat down in his office, we talked and he showed me a little bit of their practice film and showed me what they do in practice and all the steps and drills they take so that’s what I really liked.”



Waseem has not been offered by Auburn yet but holds offers from Tennessee, Indiana and 10 other schools. After his unofficial, Waseem is hoping to return to Auburn. “Oh yeah, most definitely,” Waseem said about returning to Auburn.

