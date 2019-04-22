“That was lots of fun,” Owen said. “Glad to be able to help my team again and win a ballgame. As much as it was fun to get back out there, it was fun to watch those guys fight for our team, you know, battle as hard as they could.”

After missing five weeks with shoulder tendinitis, Jack Owen threw 2.1 scoreless innings in No. 23 Auburn’s thrilling 6-5 win over No. 17 Ole Miss in 10 innings Saturday.

AUBURN | The wait was longer than anyone anticipated, but the return was well worth it.

The sophomore left-hander needed just 29 pitches to retire seven batters. He struck out one and issued one walk.

“I don’t think I had my best stuff, necessarily, with command and using the fastball and changeup mix, but it’s not always about having your best stuff. It’s more about competing and just trying to give your team a chance to win,” Owen said.

Auburn coach Butch Thompson was a little more enthusiastic about what he saw from the sophomore left-hander, who lowered his ERA to a team-best 0.29.

“Going into today, and he hadn’t pitched in a month, can he just get in and out. He was crisp. It was crisp. The changeup was there. The hitters were off balance,” Thompson said.

The next step for Owen will be returning to the weekend rotation where he is 3-0 in five starts this season. He’s already got his eye on this weekend’s series at No. 5 Vanderbilt for his first start since March 16.

“I think that’s definitely on the table. I just want him to be healthy,” Thompson said. “I think it’s a great shot in the arm. I know our players are really excited to play behind him and I’m going to give those players what they want.”

Auburn plays at Jacksonville State Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Tigers return to SEC play Thursday night at No. 5 Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.