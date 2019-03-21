AUBURN | The task just got exponentially harder for No. 12 Auburn this weekend. The Tigers will be without Saturday starter Jack Owen for its three-game series at No. 4 Mississippi State. The latest injury to AU’s pitching staff comes on the heels of Davis Daniel making it through just a couple of innings of his opening-day start Feb. 15.

Owen left last Saturday’s 5-2 win over Tennessee due to tendonitis in his throwing shoulder after throwing two pitches in the fifth inning.

Owen started the season with 26.1 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. Wade Rackley/Auburn athletics

“I had felt very confident he’d be able to (return), and in his throwing activity this week, he still feels a little something in there,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We’ll leave him back because when you lose two potential starters like that, it may take three or four arms to cover the tracks. “We’ll take a couple of extra pitchers on this 27-man this week and hopefully Jack will be back with us next week and hopefully Davis will continue the throwing program to get back in a few weeks.” Thompson will list Auburn’s starters this weekend as Tanner Burns (3-0, 0.54 ERA) Friday and TBA both Saturday and Sunday. Carson Skipper (3-0, 1.18), who has started three-straight Sundays, is a strong option to get one of the starts this weekend along with Brooks Fuller (1-0, 1.38) and Bailey Horn (1-0, 8.59). Horn threw 3.0 scoreless innings at UAB Tuesday night to lead Auburn to its 14th consecutive win. "Just the guys that are going to take on that role as weekend starters, them knowing that we have their back and we're going to be doing everything we can as an offense to support them, I think that’s going to be big," junior DH Conor Davis said. "As hitters, we know we’re going to have a bigger role to play this weekend than we have the last two."