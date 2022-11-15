“It’s opportunity for people to donate on-line,” said OTV executive director Brett Whiteside. “There are five levels with benefits associated with each level. There’s also a way if you don’t want to do a monthly deal, you can do a one-time donation and pick the sport it goes to.”

The Auburn NIL collective held its Roll on to Victory Day Monday to announce its new on-line subscription service and give fans a chance to win Iron Bowl tickets by posting their favorite memory of rolling Toomer’s Corner.

The OTV subscription levels include Heisman ($34), Donahue ($102), Magnolia ($210), Thach ($557) and Samford ($1,089). They’re already supporting 12 of Auburn’s athletic teams and working toward supporting all 21 within a year.

Football, which is in the midst of a coaching search, is certainly a priority.

“We need to be able to support the football team at a very high level for this next football season,” said Whiteside. “We’re making a very strong push as we get into Signing Day on Dec. 21 so we’re really encouraging everyone to get involved now.

“I think we’ve seen everybody discuss that having a strong NIL collective attracts great athletic directors and it will attract a great coach. The more we can have everybody’s support now leading up to Signing Day, the more resources we’ll have once Auburn signs those players.”

Whiteside understands every facet of college football recruiting in the SEC. He’s served as the Director of Recruiting Operations and then Director of Football Operations under Gus Malzahn at Auburn. He was the Chief Recruiting Officer at Missouri before returning to AU to head up On To Victory.

“I have a good idea what kids and parents are looking for: A place where they can get a good education, which will lead to a great job and career, a place that they can win championships, a place that can prepare them for the next level and a place with great resources and facilities that will help them grow and mature into becoming Auburn men and women. Auburn checks all those boxes, and the next piece in recruiting is NIL,” said Whiteside.

“The kids and their parents are asking how does the Auburn fanbase and businesses interact with Auburn student athletes. We want to be able to show that we highly support our student athletes at Auburn. That’s how our coaches are able to recruit on it.”

On To Victory was started in the spring of 2022 by seven Auburn alumni. They acquired a previous collective, NIL-Auburn, and hired Whiteside, Jason Campbell as football general manager, Beth Burkett as director of operations and JJ Arminio to oversee fulfillment obligations with players.

“The seven board members, when they began the collective and their corporation papers, they listed that no board member could ever benefit financially or receive any compensation for their time. And these board members have put up so much time to get this going,” said Whiteside.

“They very wisely chose to set it up in a not-for-profit model so every dollar that comes in, at least 90 percent is going to the student athlete. We are operating on pillars of transparency and compliance and integrity to make sure we’re doing everything we need to do within the laws and policies. I think Auburn fans can get behind us knowing we are doing things the right way.”

*****CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO AND TO SIGN UP FOR ON TO VICTORY*****