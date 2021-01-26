AuburnSports - OT likes what he sees during virtual visit to Auburn

But Smith, an offensive tackle out of Rockingham County (NC), now has seen it, albeit virtually.

Colby Smith hasn’t visited Auburn, at least not in person.

Smith and his mother on Sunday experienced a virtual visit with coach Bryan Harsin and assistant on-campus recruiting coordinator Shanellé Valentine.

“I liked the virtual visit,” Smith said. “It went really well. I started off by having some words with Coach Harsin, and then Shanellé took me on a tour.”

Smith saw some of the campus and most of the facilities.

“Me and my mom were on FaceTime with (Valentine) and she took us around and showed us everything,” Smith said. “She showed us the weight room, the locker room, the dorms and the stadium.”