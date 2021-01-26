AuburnSports - OT likes what he sees during virtual visit to Auburn

OT likes what he sees during virtual visit to Auburn
Colby Smith hasn’t visited Auburn, at least not in person.
But Smith, an offensive tackle out of Rockingham County (NC), now has seen it, albeit virtually.
Smith and his mother on Sunday experienced a virtual visit with coach Bryan Harsin and assistant on-campus recruiting coordinator Shanellé Valentine.
“I liked the virtual visit,” Smith said. “It went really well. I started off by having some words with Coach Harsin, and then Shanellé took me on a tour.”
Smith saw some of the campus and most of the facilities.
“Me and my mom were on FaceTime with (Valentine) and she took us around and showed us everything,” Smith said. “She showed us the weight room, the locker room, the dorms and the stadium.”
Smith liked what he saw.
“Everything was really cool,” Smith said. “I liked it a lot.”
Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend followed up the visit with a call on Monday. The two have a strong bond dating back to when Friend was at Tennessee and Smith was committed to the Vols.
“I really like Coach Friend,” Smith said. “Our bond just continues to grow.”
Smith has high interest in Auburn, but is not in a rush to make a decision.
“I haven’t set a date,” Smith said. “I’m still kind of weighing everything out.”
Rivals ranks Smith, who is 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, the No. 31 overall recruit in North Carolina.