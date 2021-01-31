AuburnSports - OT Colby Smith commits to Auburn

OT Colby Smith commits to Auburn
Auburn has picked up a big commitment at its biggest position of need.
Colby Smith, the Tigers’ top high school offensive tackle target, will sign with Auburn.
“I just feel like Auburn is the right choice for me,” Smith said. “I’ve been praying about it and Auburn has everything I need to thrive as a player and as a student.”
Smith, who is 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, originally committed to Tennessee, but reopened his recruitment Jan. 18 after Will Friend left Knoxville for Auburn.
Friend was a big reason Smith committed to Auburn. So was Bryan Harsin.
“I really like all of the coaches,” Smith said. “Me and Coach Friend get along real well, and I really like Coach Harsin, too. I like his mindset and the way he wants to run things.”
Smith has not visited Auburn, but experienced a virtual visit last week. He saw enough during the tour to get a feel for what to expect at Auburn.
“They have a really strong family atmosphere,” Smith said. “That’s really important to me. I just feel like Auburn is where I need to be.”
Rivals ranks Smith the No. 31 overall recruit in North Carolina.
Smith is the second offensive lineman in Auburn’s 2021 class, joining guard Garner Langlo, who already is enrolled. Auburn now has 11 signees and three commitments (Smith, WR Tar’Varish Dawson and Northwestern DE transfer Andrew Leota).
Smith will be the first high school offensive tackle to sign with Auburn since Austin Troxell and Calvin Ashley signed in the 2017 class.
Extremely Blessed and excited!!🙏🏼 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/Bq9YeY5UEX— Colby Smith (@BiGShoW1212) February 1, 2021