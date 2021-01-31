AuburnSports - OT Colby Smith commits to Auburn

Auburn has picked up a big commitment at its biggest position of need. Colby Smith, the Tigers’ top high school offensive tackle target, will sign with Auburn. “I just feel like Auburn is the right choice for me,” Smith said. “I’ve been praying about it and Auburn has everything I need to thrive as a player and as a student.”

Smith, who is 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, originally committed to Tennessee, but reopened his recruitment Jan. 18 after Will Friend left Knoxville for Auburn. Friend was a big reason Smith committed to Auburn. So was Bryan Harsin. “I really like all of the coaches,” Smith said. “Me and Coach Friend get along real well, and I really like Coach Harsin, too. I like his mindset and the way he wants to run things.”