Osceola juniors visit Auburn

AUBURN | Nick Eason was a busy man Thursday. In addition to putting a number of players through a camp, Auburn’s defensive line coach hosted several talented defensive linemen including John Walker and Derrick LeBlanc from Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla. The 2023 prospects are both rated as 4-stars.

Walker was with a big group of prospects from central Florida that visited Auburn Thursday. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“He was saying if you want to be an elite player, you’ve got to have these types of techniques. You’ve got to have good technique, power, a good base and things like that,” said Walker, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle. Walker already has 20 offers from most of the SEC and big schools around the country. He lists a current top 12 of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Notre Dame. Walker is ranked the nation’s No. 90 overall prospect.

LeBlanc, on the other hand, has narrowed his list to a top 10, which includes Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC and LSU. “It’s going to be anytime I feel most ready to make a decision,” said LeBlanc of his recruiting timetable. LeBlanc, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, met with both Eason and defensive coordinator Derek Mason during his unofficial visit.