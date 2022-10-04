“Yeah, he's a weapon,” said AU coach Bryan Harsin. “Oscar's a guy that — we've talked about it — I really do, I think he's the best if not one of the best in the country. He really is.

A second-team All-SEC punter, Chapman is currently third in the SEC and 32nd nationally averaging 44.1 yards per punt. He has a long of 61 yards and has landed seven inside the 20-yard line.

AUBURN | Arguably Auburn’s most consistent player, Oscar Chapman could be at the forefront for the Tigers’ game at No. 2 Georgia.

“And sometimes in games, the field position becomes a huge factor, right? And he's a guy that can put the ball in a lot of spots and we trust in him to place the ball where it needs to be placed and that we're gonna cover it.”

Harsin was particularly concerned by LSU’s punt returner Jack Bech last Saturday. But the visiting Tigers didn’t register a return on any of Chapman’s four punts.

The Adelaide, Australia native averaged 46.3 yards in the 21-17 loss.

“It was really important in the last game that we had some hang-time on the punts, that we put it in the right location so we knew what we were going to cover. And he did exactly that. So he gave our guys an advantage by what he did,” said Harsin.

Auburn will face another challenging returner this week in Lance McConkey, who is averaging 10.8 yards. Chapman should also have plenty of opportunities as UGA is ranked first in the SEC in scoring defense and second in total defense.

Kickoff at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.