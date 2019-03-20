SALT LAKE CITY — The central figures of last year's Auburn basketball team think it's important to point out the roster status at this time last season.

Anfernee McLemore suffered a broken leg midseason that weakened an already-thin front court. It was thin largely in part to the season-long suspensions passed down to Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy who had to sit at home and watch Clemson have its way with Auburn. Samir Doughty was sitting out during his transfer season. J'Von McCormick was still a JUCO point guard in search of his next home.

As the NCAA Tournament arrives, those five players are all playing key roles — roles that sparked the SEC Tournament title run.

"We didn't have Ant last year. Austin and Danjel weren't able to be there. J'Von is new this year. Samir has been a really important player for us," Harper pointed out Wednesday. "We just feel more complete right now, and we feel like we're playing our best basketball."

Bruce Pearl agrees with Harper's final statement.

"I definitely feel different [this year] because last year we were just trying to hang on, win a game and advance," Pearl said. "We're doing the same thing here, but we've got a better team."

Many of the team members who weren't a part of last year's run are experiencing their first NCAA Tournament.

Wiley is happy to be here.

He doesn't say much about his own emotion, generally deflecting it to talk about team success or team goals. Wiley did that agaain when asked about his first NCAA Tournament opportunity. But as he began to talk about the importance of focusing on the New Mexico State game plan, he conceded it was a lifelong dream unfolding before him.

"It's real exciting. Just because it's my first tournament game, I'm really excited," Wiley said. "This is something I've wanted to do my whole life. It's real exciting. I just can't get too high off it."

Wiley and Purifoy couldn't join Auburn in San Diego last year.

That was a tough, humbling moment.

They played their roles on scout team, in workouts and in meeting rooms. But it pales in comparison to flying with the whole team and immersing themselves in the NCAA Tournament spectacle. Purifoy recalls sitting on his couch, watching the College of Charleston and Clemson games, wishing he could do something more to contribute.

That personal heartache makes his 2019 opportunity that much more special.

"It means a lot to me to be out here with my teammates. I didn't get to experience this last year. I had to watch it from home. It feels real good to be here with my teammates and just enjoying what's going on. Right now, our main focus is just to keep winning," Purifoy said. "It's probably my biggest dreams come true. When we got off the bus at the hotel, they had flags and banners all over the hotel as if we were in Auburn. It's a great experience. To see that, all I can say is we're blessed, and we have to keep it going."

Auburn's backcourt has two new members, as well, who weren't available March.

McCormick has played his complementary role admirably, especially in the last week. He had his choice to go play a more prominent role for a mid-major program. But he wanted to be a part of something bigger — more important, perhaps — somewhere an NCAA Tournament run was realistic.

He's been validated by that choice. Stepping onto the Salt Lake City court was his most tangible proof of that to date.

"I never thought I'd be here. This is something you think about your whole life," McCormick said. "Last year, I was in JUCO, so to be here now is just crazy. It almost doesn't feel real."

This won't be Doughty's first time in the NCAA Tournament. In fact, it won't even been his first time playing an NCAA Tournament game in Salt Lake City. Before transferring to Auburn, Doughty played on a tournament team with VCU that played a first-round game at the Salt Lake City venue.

Doughty doesn't remember much other than one key ingredient: He lost in the first round.

He doesn't want to go through that feel again — especially with this Auburn team he loves so much.

"It’s definitely going to be a great experience coming out and playing with my new team. When I came out here last time, we lost in the first round. So that’s something we’re not going to let happen right now," Doughty said. "I’m just happy for the moment and the opportunity to do it with this group of guys right here."