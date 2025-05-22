One and done in Hoover

HOOVER | Four Texas A&M pitchers held Auburn to six hits in a 3-2 win to eliminate the 6th-seeded Tigers from the SEC Tournament Thursday afternoon at the Hoover Met. The Tigers, which received a first-round bye as the No. 6 seed, haven’t advanced past the quarterfinals since 2003. "I just wish in a couple of moments we could have gotten a few more runs there. Had some chances today but it didn’t happen," said AU coach Butch Thompson.

Snow had two hits including a solo home run for Auburn. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn, 38-18 overall, will await Selection Monday to find out if it did enough to earn a top eight national seed. TAMU starter Justin Lamkin (5-7) earned the win holding AU to a run on three hits in 5.0 innings. He struck out five and issued three walks. Auburn’s lone runs came on a solo home run by Eric Snow to leadoff the fifth and a solo home run by Lucas Steele in the ninth. "They hit the big haymaker early and we kind of hung in there," Thompson said. "That's a guy that had his stuff set pretty good. The strength of our ballclub is our left-handed guys, but I didn't see any shape, form or fashion where we weren't competing in the box. "I just thought we saw a really good pitcher. I was glad when we got him out of the game to still be in the game." Weston Moss held AU to two hits in 2.1 innings, Kaiden Wilson one run in 1.1 innings and Clayton Freshcorn got the final out in the ninth to earn his 2nd save of the season. The Tigers were 1 of 9 with runners on base and 0 of 2 with runners in scoring position. AU hit into two double plays.