Just one potentially big problem — LSU hosts No. 9 Auburn this weekend, a highly-motivated team focused squarely on breaking a 20-year losing streak at Tiger Stadium.

The talk around college football and especially in Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa is already focused on the Nov. 9 matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

AUBURN | CBS already has it slotted for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on its national telecast. ESPN may as well start building its Gameday set this week.

“If they’re looking toward Alabama, I mean, that’s their loss,” senior defensive lineman Marlon Davidson said. “We Auburn. They’ve got to come through us first.”

Not surprisingly, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has a little different take on the matter, concerned his team will get distracted by the possibility of LSU being distracted.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks, good or bad or in between, we’re taking it one game at a time, we’re staying focused with our head down, we’re not going to get distracted by anybody else’s opinion: good or bad,” Malzahn said.

One thing Auburn’s coaches and players can probably agree on is the significance of this game. Win and AU is right in the thick of the SEC and national championship hunt. Lose a second conference game and they’re a long shot at best.

“Of course, this is another team in our way, another team in our way to get to the championship,” Davidson said. “I feel like if we do what we do and come out there and play fast, physical and tough, I feel like we’ll get the job done.

“Just for us upfront, I feel like we’re the best defensive front in the nation and I feel like we can do whatever we can if we’re hitting on all cylinders at the right time.”

Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.