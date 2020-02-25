The freshman was back as a starter Tuesday night helping to spark No. 15 Auburn to a 67-58 win over Ole Miss. The 58 points are the second-lowest Auburn has held an opponent to this season.





Okoro finished with 10 points, no rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and two turnovers. He made 3 of 4 field goals including his only 3-point attempt. Pearl planned to play him just 16 minutes but he wound up playing 27.

"So it was Ira (Bowman)'s idea to start him because he goes through warmups and plays. Rather than going through warmups, sits, lets that hamstring tighten up, play him, sit him," Pearl explained. "And the idea was the same thing second half. Let him warm up halftime. So that was the reason we started him, not for any other reason.

"And then the reason why he played more in the second half was it was a close game, and he felt good enough to play."

The Rebels leading scorer, Breein Tyree, was held to 16 points on 3 of 19 shooting, which Pearl credited to a strong defensive effort by Samir Doughty. Ole Miss shot just 34 percent from the floor, committed 17 turnovers and were out-scored 38-18 in the paint.

"We just knew that they use a lot of ball screens, so we have to tag their big men and get our five back and have our hot hands and deflections, and create turnovers," Okoro said.