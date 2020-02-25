Okoro's return sparks strong defensive effort
AUBURN | There was no easing Isaac Okoro back into the lineup.
The freshman was back as a starter Tuesday night helping to spark No. 15 Auburn to a 67-58 win over Ole Miss. The 58 points are the second-lowest Auburn has held an opponent to this season.
"I thought Isaac coming back helped us defensively, with our guards in particular," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Okoro finished with 10 points, no rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and two turnovers. He made 3 of 4 field goals including his only 3-point attempt. Pearl planned to play him just 16 minutes but he wound up playing 27.
"So it was Ira (Bowman)'s idea to start him because he goes through warmups and plays. Rather than going through warmups, sits, lets that hamstring tighten up, play him, sit him," Pearl explained. "And the idea was the same thing second half. Let him warm up halftime. So that was the reason we started him, not for any other reason.
"And then the reason why he played more in the second half was it was a close game, and he felt good enough to play."
The Rebels leading scorer, Breein Tyree, was held to 16 points on 3 of 19 shooting, which Pearl credited to a strong defensive effort by Samir Doughty. Ole Miss shot just 34 percent from the floor, committed 17 turnovers and were out-scored 38-18 in the paint.
"We just knew that they use a lot of ball screens, so we have to tag their big men and get our five back and have our hot hands and deflections, and create turnovers," Okoro said.
Okoro suffered a hamstring injury late in the Alabama game Feb. 12 and missed games at Missouri and Georgia, both losses, and Saturday’s win over Tennessee. He returned to practice last Thursday.
"I felt pretty good getting up and down the court, back playing with our guys again it was pretty fun," Okoro said.
The Tigers improve to 24-4 overall and 11-4 in the SEC. Auburn has now won 19 consecutive games at Auburn Arena including a 16-0 record this season.
Auburn plays at No. 8 Kentucky Saturday at 2:45 p.m. CT on CBS. The Wildcats are 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the conference.