AuburnSports - Okoro’s day has arrived

Auburn’s first true one-and-done is just hours away from being selected in the 2020 NBA Draft. Okoro, projected as a top 15 pick, should give the Tigers the first back-to-back first round picks in school history after Chuma Okeke went No. 16 overall to the Orlando Magic last year.

“Well, they’re going to get a guy who’s going to walk through the door, he’s going to sit down with his head coach, look him in the eye, never take his eyes off him, and he’s going to listen. He’s going to find out from that coach exactly what that coach wants,” Pearl said. “So many players will walk into that meeting in that office and think about ‘this is what I bring; how are you going to use me best?’ Not Isaac. He will do what his coach asks him to do offensively and defensively … I think he’s as ready to play prospect as there is in this draft because I think he’s the best defensive player in the draft, particularly his perimeter defense. He’ll rebound his position.

“Offensively, with four- and five-out, everything being spread and driving downhill, Isaac can drive downhill, score through contact. He’ll get to the foul line a lot, and he can play off two feet and make plays for others. On the perimeter, the ball doesn’t stick in his hands, so he knows how to move the ball. He’s unselfish. The only question as to whether he’s going to be a good NBA player or a great NBA player is whether he’s going to be a consistent, knockdown, deep 3-point threat. If he continues to develop that aspect of his game, I think obviously he’s going to be a great NBA player.”

Most mock drafts have Okoro within the top 12. NBADraft.net projects him to be selected by the Detroit Pistons No. 7 overall, ESPN and Bleacher Report to the Washington Wizards No. 9 overall, The Ringer No. 10 to the Phoenix Suns and USA Today No. 12 to the Sacramento Kings.

Okoro was named second-team All-SEC, SEC All-Defensive team and SEC All-Freshman team last season as he averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28 starts.

Auburn has had seven first round picks in school history including Chuck Person in 1986 and Chris Morris in 1988, who both went No. 4 overall. Charles Barkley was drafted No. 5 overall in 1984. AU’s other first rounders include Mike Mitchell No. 15 overall on 1978, Wesley Person No. 23 in 1994 and Mamadou N’Diaye No. 26 in 2000 and Okeke 16th in 2019..

The NBA Draft gets underway at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.