“You know, I really don’t pay attention to stuff like that,” Okoro said. “I’m really just focused on the season, just making history here.”

But by the time his would-be senior season is scheduled to arrive, Isaac Okoro could be a three-year NBA veteran. Okoro, Auburn’s standout true freshman, is already being projected as a lottery pick in this June’s NBA Draft.

One reason Pearl refers to Okoro as a senior is his maturity on and off the court. And it’s not just an act or him feigning humbleness.

“I think Isaac is a great story for all student-athletes that are in that position,” Pearl said. “He really, truly isn’t paying any attention to it, and again, it’s like he just was raised right. He’s paying attention to the next practice, the next opponent, what he’s going to eat tonight, what he’s got to do to rest, what he’s got to do academically, and he is such a joy to coach.

“When the season is over, we’ll look at it and make a great decision. The information will all be available to us, but that’s not why he’s playing. He’s not playing for that. If that’s in his future, which it is, great.”

Most other mock drafts have Okoro within the top 15. ESPN.com has him 10th, NBADraft.net 13th, and Sports Illustrated, DraftExpress and The Athletic 14th.

Pearl believes not paying attention to the draft or any outside noise allows Okoro to perform better on the floor.

“I do think, as a result, he takes pressure off himself,” Pearl explained. “I have coached players that took every shot, going, ‘If I can make this, I can get drafted.’ You talk about having a tough time. It’s—to the victor go the spoils, and the riches at the next level are so great, it takes real toughness and mental discipline and a real, kind of, joy of the game to—it’s easy for Isaac Okoro to block those things out, because of how he’s built and his true makeup. It’s harder for others.”