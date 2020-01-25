AUBURN | Tyrese Haliburton came into Auburn Arena Saturday with all the accolades of a top five pick. He impressed, at times, but it was Issac Okoro and Samir Doughty that put up the better numbers and, more importantly, led No. 16 Auburn to an 80-76 win over Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, its 14th consecutive home victory.

“The fact that his number of shots got limited, Isaac Okoro, Samir Doughty obviously did a terrific job defensively on him, so I thought we had a good gameplan, and I thought those two guards did a terrific job executing. To hold a good offensive team to 36 percent is solid. That's how you win,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

Doughty finishes over Haliburton in Auburn's 80-76 win over Iowa State. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

Haliburton, projected by ESPN as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was held to 12 points on 4 of 7 shooting, six rebounds and three assists, well below his averages of 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He played all 40 minutes. “Coach told us, 'If he's not playing good, the team's not winning.' So, you know, just slowing him down was the main part of the game,” Okoro said. Like all 19 of Auburn’s opponents this season, the Cyclones were held below their scoring average — this time by just 0.2 points — as the Tigers held them to 36.2 percent shooting from the floor including just 7 of 27 from the 3-point line. AU had four blocked shots including three by Anfernee McLemore. The Tigers led by as many as 18 points in the second half and 14 points with 2:41 remaining, but ISU finished the game on a 14-4 run, which made the final margin much tighter than Pearl liked. He was also disappointed in ISU’s 17 offensive rebounds and AU’s 14 turnovers. “They scored downhill. Made some shots. We didn’t take care of the ball. Made some really bad decisions. It could’ve cost us,” Pearl said.

Okoro led Auburn with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Doughty added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. J’Von McCormick and Danjel Purifoy had 11 points apiece with McCormick chipping in four assists and Purifoy six rebounds. McLemore had nine points and four rebounds while Austin Wiley had seven points and nine boards. Auburn, 17-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, will return to conference play Tuesday night at Ole Miss. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.