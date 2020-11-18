AuburnSports - Oklahoma TE transferring to Auburn

AUBURN | Grant Calcaterra made the decision to walk away from football at the end of 2019 due to a series of concussions. Nearly a year later he’s elected to return and it won’t be at Oklahoma.

“A year ago, I would’ve never pictured my life the way is it now,” Calcaterra posted on Twitter. “I don’t believe in bad situations, just opportunities for growth. I’m more than grateful for this past year, but even more excited for my future challenges. Thanks again Sooner Nation. #WarEagle"

During 20 games over three season, Calcaterra caught 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns for the Sooners. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns. His two touchdown catches against Texas in the Big 12 title game earned Oklahoma a bid to the 2018 college football playoffs.

Calcaterra plans to enroll at Auburn in January. He was listed as 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds on Oklahoma’s 2019 roster.