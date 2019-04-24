News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 21:02:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Okeke's knee improving

Enmxuor2pgh6ia3yv8yk
Chuma Okeke averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore during the 2018-19 season. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Chuma Okeke finally feels like a campus legend.The Auburn sophomore — and the scooter that accompanies him during his university travels — has become one of the most recognizable figures around tow...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}