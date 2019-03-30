Chuma Okeke's sophomore season is over.

The Auburn power forward on Saturday was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee after an MRI scan Saturday morning. He is scheduled to undergo a surgical repair Tuesday and is expected to return to action at some point next season.

Rehabilitation for this kind of injury typically requires between six and nine months.

"It's hard to take in," guard Bryce Brown said Saturday. "'Chume' doesn't deserve that. He's spent so much time in the gym. It's our job to pick him up, lift him up, encourage him. Hopefully we can do this for our boy."

Coach Bruce Pearl said Okeke will remain with the team for its upcoming game against Kentucky in the Midwest Regional final Sunday afternoon. The winner of that game advances to the Final Four.