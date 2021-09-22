Offseason workouts paying off for Burks

AUBURN | Coming into this season, Nick Eason looked for players to become more prominent playmakers. Sure, the new Auburn defensive coordinator knew he could count on guys such as Colby Wooden and Derick Hall, but there were question marks in the middle of the line.

Good, indeed. After a 2020 season in which Burks made just four total tackles with one sack and one tackle for loss, he's become a significant part of an Auburn defensive line that ranks second in the FBS in rush defense, allowing just 43.33 yards per game on the ground. In addition, Burks, already with six solo tackles (eight total), is causing chaos in the backfield. The Chicago native announced his arrival in the season opener, posting two sacks and two tackles for a loss against Akron.

Wooden isn't surprised by Burks' rise; saying his offseason workouts honed his technique and hands is a big reason for his production so far. In Saturday's 28-20 loss to Penn State, Burks almost caused a huge momentum change, stripping the ball from Nittany Lions' running back Keyvone Lee. While Penn State recovered, it was the second fumble forced by the defensive tackle in three games.

Maybe no one has noticed the difference in Burks more than Auburn's offensive linemen who have to go up against him each day in practice. Like Wooden, Tigers' left tackle Austin Troxell credits Burks' work ethic for his

"He's playing with a lot of energy," Troxell said. "He's a great player, and he's going to continue to make plays for us on the defensive side of the ball."

The praise for Burks keeps coming from his teammates.

"Fresh out of JUCO to now, he's shown a lot of growth, studies a lot more in the film room a lot with me and coach, and it's shown on the field," linebacker Owen Pappoe said last week. "He's gotten in shape."

It's precisely what Auburn's defensive line needed. Opposing teams will now have to focus on No. 92 heading into a game. If not, Burks will continue to cause trouble.