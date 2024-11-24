Offord: 'Wildest Auburn game I've been to'

"That was a crazy game," Offord said. "Wildest Auburn game I’ve been to...It was crazy, that’s my first time rushing the field. I actually rushed the field at Auburn."

The five-star cornerback not only took in the environment of Jordan Hare Stadium during the Tigers' thrilling 43-41 quadruple overtime win over Texas A&M — he immersed himself in it. When Auburn made the final stop, Offord was one of thousands to rush the field.

None of them had been quite like the one Saturday.

Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord has attended plenty of Auburn games over the course of his recruitment.

Once he found his way off the field, Offord made his way to the locker room, where there was plenty of celebration happening.

"It was just like ‘Dang, they really won," Offord said. "They just brought a lot of excitement. They were going crazy. Hugh Freeze was going crazy."

Auburn's now 5-6 and an Iron Bowl upset away from making a bowl game, although Offord feels like they're better than the record shows.

"They were never a bad team, they're still a young team and who knows what the future has planned for them," Offord said.

When it comes down to it, does Auburn have a shot at flipping the five-star from Birmingham?

"I mean, yeah, of course," Offord said. "I still got my top three. I still got signing day coming up Dec. 4."

He plans to have a final decision on early signing day, either sticking with his Ohio State pledge or flipping to Oregon or Auburn. Florida also entered the mix as of last week, but Oregon and Auburn are the main threats.

Is NIL a factor in his recruitment?

"I don’t worry about that," Offord said. "I just want to come play football and look outside of football, at the school. Is it a good school?"

Offord plans to major in communication and business wherever he goes. What are some things that stick out to him the most about Auburn?

"The culture, the community, the school," Offord said. "I already know everything about football. I know they got a good marketing (program) down here."