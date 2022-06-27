Official visits wrap: Vol. 1

It's officially a dead period for recruiting. Beginning June 27 and lasting until July 24, coaches are prohibited from making in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations, according to NCAA regulations. Any visits — official or unofficial — are also prohibited. That means it's a wrap on official visits until likely August, with the only free weekend in July being filled on the calendar as Big Cat Weekend. Auburn had over 25 of its top targets take official visits from the end of May through June, making serious headway with some. Here's how it went with each recruit, in the order they visited.

Conner Stroh, 4-star OT (May 20-22) Auburn was the first official visit for Stroh, but it comes as no surprise that the Texas native decided to stay in the Lone Star State. Stroh committed to Texas June 26.

Ryqueze McElderry, 4-star OG (May 27-29) McElderry has been a Georgia commit since last November, but doesn't plan on shutting down his recruitment until the end of summer. The Tigers are pushing hard to flip him. Everything was a "10" for him during his visit to Auburn and with Georgia getting a new offensive line coach, there's reason to believe McElderry may not end up playing for the Dawgs.

Jaiden Ausberry, 4-star LB (June 3-5) Ausberry is the younger brother of current Auburn player Austin Ausberry, but that doesn't mean he's a lock for the Tigers' 2023 class. There's no guaranteed package deal and Jaiden wants to be regarded as his own player; Auburn understands that and made an emphasis on that during the official visit. It put the Tigers in a "real good spot," following the trip, but a final decision won't come until December.

Jamaal Jarrett, 4-star DT (June 3-5) Auburn impressed Jarrett when he visited in the first weekend of June. He spent time with one of his good friends and incoming freshman Enyce Sledge, who's been pushing for Jarrett to join him at Auburn ever since Sledge committed to the Tigers. After his visit, Jarrett said that if he were to drop a top two, Auburn "would be in it." That being said, he soon dropped his top three schools and a commitment date for July 19. It's between Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina.

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB (June 3-5) Glenn described his official visit to Auburn as "literally perfect." He studied film with head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiseau, giving him a look at Auburn's offense if Glenn were to commit. The Tigers have talked with Glenn for years and were once considered the front runners to land him, but it's come under question in recent weeks. Glenn earned an invite to the Elite 11 finals and consequently, saw several schools make a strong final push. TCU, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ohio State have been thrown in the mix. He's set to commit in either late June or early July.

Ian Geffrard, 3-star OT (June 3-5) After his visit to Auburn, the Tigers led for Geffrard. Several hours after his official visit to Arkansas a few weeks later, he was a Razorback. Geffrard committed to Arkansas June 20.

Ja'Keem Jackson, 4-star ATH (June 10-12) Jackson is a fan of cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and has been recruited by him for a long time. He's got family ties to Auburn, as his cousin is former Tiger T'Sharvan Bell, who is continuously in Jackson's ear about Auburn. The Florida native took official visits to Penn State and Tennessee in the weeks following his visit to Auburn and a commitment is tentatively scheduled for October 22.

Bo Hughley, 4-star OT (June 10-12) Auburn jumped up on the current Georgia commit's list following his official visit, giving him "something to think about." His best relationship on the coaching staff is the man himself, head coach Bryan Harsin, which means a lot to Hughley. Especially since Hughley's high on Auburn's list and Harsin has not been shy about that to him. He still feels as if his commitment to Georgia is sound, but Auburn will keep pushing for him. Hughley is tentatively returning to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend at the end of July and won't make his final decision until closer to signing day.

Jelani Thurman, 4-star TE (June 10-12) Thurman is a dual-sport athlete looking for a chance to play both football and basketball at a school. It was a surprise to Thurman when head basketball coach Bruce Pearl made an appearance during his official visit — certainly a strong card to play for Auburn. While Thurman does not have the AU basketball offer, he's one of Harsin's top targets at tight end. Brad Bedell has been recruiting him as a dual-threat tight end, doing both blocking and receiving. Auburn left a good impression on him, Thurman said after the visit that the Tigers are among his top three schools. Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State are other schools in the mix.

Keldric Faulk, 4-star DE (June 10-12) Perhaps Auburn's most important visitor, Faulk is someone the Tigers want to land badly. He's one of the best edge rushers in the nation and said his visit to Auburn was a "10 out of 10." The edge position is one of Auburn's biggest needs in this class and could result in early playing time for Faulk if he were to commit. Playing time is important to Faulk, but it's not the deciding factor in his commitment. Faulk will make his decision the morning of July 5, between Auburn, Clemson, Florida State and Florida.

Reuben Bain, 4-star DE (June 10-12) Bain is another high target at the edge position and his relationship with Roc Bellantoni is tight-knit. He was impressed with the coaching philosophy from not just Bellantoni during his visit, but also Harsin. Harsin has the mindset that "only leads to greatness," according to Bain, which is something that makes Auburn an attractive school to him. Of course, the chance for early playing time and learning under Bellantoni doesn't hurt. A commitment won't happen until the fall, closer to December, after Bain's returned for a game. Alabama and Oklahoma are also considered major contenders.

CJ Allen, 3-star LB (June 10-12) Allen wasn't ready to reveal his favorite after his official visit, but it was known 10 days later when he committed to Georgia. Allen committed to Georgia June 20.

Josh Horton, 3-star DE (June 10-12) One of several targets from Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., Horton enjoyed the family atmosphere on his visit. He met with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who discussed how he wants to use Horton, which is anywhere on the line. Terrance Love, who is Horton's teammate and already a member of Auburn's 2023 class, is constantly letting him know that Horton's next move should be a commitment to the Tigers. Other schools drawing the most interest are Tennessee, North Carolina and UCF, but a date for a decision has not been decided.