Official visit wrap: Vol. 2

With the dead period commencing June 27, Auburn finished out the month of June with official visits from some of its top targets. Recruits won't see campus again until at least the first week of July, so here's a look back at the last half of visitors from the summer, in the order they visited.

Karmello English is one of Auburn's top targets at wide receiver. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Connor Lew, 3-star OG/C (June 17-19) Auburn already has one center in Bradyn Joiner, but that hasn't stopped the Tigers from pushing hard for Lew. If Lew were to join the class, one of the two will likely switch to guard. The flight program is a major plus for Auburn in Lew's recruitment, but it's not the main factor. Lew likes head coach Bryan Harsin's vision for the program and the direction it's heading. It's between Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Miami.

Jeremiah Cobb, 4-star RB (June 17-19) Cobb is Auburn's top target at running back and after his official visit, Auburn might be at the top of his list. The Montgomery native has a "real good" relationship with running back coach Cadillac Williams and has visited Auburn several times. He spent a lot of his official visit getting to know the staff on a deeper level beyond football, especially Williams. What sticks out to Cobb about Auburn is the family feel, the atmosphere and the love that Auburn has for its players. A commitment is coming July 1 and it's between Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee.

Anthony James, 3-star DT (June 17-19) After his official visit, it was down to Auburn and Washington for James. Washington made him a commitable offer and he took it June 24.

Daevin Hobbs, 4-star DE (June 17-19) Auburn was the first official visit for Hobbs, who's seen his recruitment heat up over the last several weeks. He was impressed with the size of the stadium and Jumbotron, along with how defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh teaches. Brumbaugh is a visual coach, something that Hobbs likes when learning new things. The decision will come after he wraps up his official visits. He'll take officials to North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

Lewis Carter, 4-star LB (June 17-19) Carter has been recruited by linebackers' coach Christian Robinson since Robinson was at Florida. Now Robinson is gunning for Carter to play for Auburn. He had high praise for Robinson and the rest of the coaching staff, for their focus on player development. The Tampa native also has a voice or two in his ear about the Tigers, a pair of his high school coaches played for Auburn in the early 2000s. A decision is coming before Carter begins his senior season and it's between Auburn, UCF, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Clemson.

Gabriel Harris, 4-star DE (June 17-19) He's committed to Georgia, but Auburn's not out of the race just yet. It's down to the two schools in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry to land Harris. Auburn is going to have to work to flip the Rivals 100 athlete, who's love for his home state of Georgia is strong. His relationship with the Georgia coaching staff is also solid and relationships are the most important part of his recruitment. The thing that Auburn does has an edge over Georgia is a chance for early playing time, which does make Auburn an attractive choice. There are plans to return to Auburn for the Tigers' season opener against Mercer on Sept. 3.

Karmello English, 4-star WR (June 20-23) English is down to three schools — Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan. He's got a strong relationship with wide receiver's coach Ike Hilliard and appreciate's Hilliard's honesty and ability to be up front. The Phenix City, Ala., native also has a similar relationship with Bryan Harsin. His most recent official visit was to Michigan and English was scheduled make his decision July 2, before announcing it will be pushed back.

Darron Reed, 3-star DE (June 21-23) Auburn may have gotten into the recruiting game for Reed a little too late. Nonetheless, the defensive end out of Columbus, Ga., still made the trip to Auburn for an official visit. He enjoyed the hospitality of his visit and has a good relationship with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. It's between Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Miami. He's "got a pretty good idea" of who it's going to be and will decide July 4.

Naquil Betrand, 3-star DL (June 21-23) Betrand is listed as an offensive tackle, but Auburn is recruiting him to play nose guard or anywhere along the defensive line. Currently a Colorado commit, there's an "85-90 percent chance" that he flips to a different school. It's "likely" that school is Auburn. He likes the direction that the program is going in and the chance to play early is a big factor in Betrand's decision. A final decision will come August 27.

Phil Picciotti, 4-star LB (June 24-26) Picciotti is a priority at Auburn and linebacker's coach Christian Robinson has been in contact with him for a while. His official visit was the first time visiting the state of Alabama for the Pennsylvania native and he enjoyed his time on the Plains. One thing that sticks out about Auburn is the mindset of the coaching staff and the ability to develop under the leadership of Robinson. Auburn wants to use Picciotti to fill the hole that will be left when senior Owen Pappoe wraps up his college career. He'll make his decision between Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Michigan sometime in July.

James Smith, 4-star DT (June 24-26) After playing last season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Smith is back in hometown Montgomery for his senior season. He'll play alongside Qua Russaw, another top Auburn target that visited with Smith in the final weekend of June. Overall, Smith likes what Auburn is doing and appreciates the environment and people around the program. Other major contenders are Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Miami.

Qua Russaw, 4-star DE (June 24-26) Russaw is a massive target for Auburn, hoping to use him as an edge rusher on defense. It's an area where Russaw can see the field early as a freshman and that's something that he likes about Auburn. Another factor is the coaching staff and the relationships he's built throughout, especially with edge coach Roc Bellantoni. Current Auburn Tiger Marcus Harris trains with both Smith and Russaw, constantly letting them know that Auburn is the move. Russaw and James could go as a package deal and it could be Auburn, but it won't be known until December. He'll drop a top five at the end of the summer but won't decide until signing day.