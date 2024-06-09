Tyler Lockhart committed to Auburn in early May before ever officially visiting the Plains. That changed over the weekend as the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound linebacker officially visited Auburn for the first time. He had previously unofficially visited during Auburn's spring practice. The official only strengthened his decision.

"Great visit, like what I've seen," Lockhart said "Great people here. Was a good program, I think it fit me. "I feel great, I think I made the right decision." A big reason for his commitment was Defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin, who Lockhart got to spend time with over the weekend. "He's a great person, great coach. I like him."