Official visit strengthens commitment for Lockhart
Tyler Lockhart committed to Auburn in early May before ever officially visiting the Plains.
That changed over the weekend as the 6-foot-3 and 205-pound linebacker officially visited Auburn for the first time. He had previously unofficially visited during Auburn's spring practice.
The official only strengthened his decision.
"Great visit, like what I've seen," Lockhart said "Great people here. Was a good program, I think it fit me.
"I feel great, I think I made the right decision."
A big reason for his commitment was Defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin, who Lockhart got to spend time with over the weekend.
"He's a great person, great coach. I like him."
Although he is committed to Auburn, schools are still pushing for him, including Mississippi State, which is an hour away from his hometown, Winona, Miss.
And although programs such as Mississippi State are pushing hard for him, he feels strongly about his Auburn commitment and plans to be back for Big Cat weekend.
Now that he's committed, Lockhart is doing some recruiting of his own, especially to Caleb Cunningham, the No. 22 player in the class of 2025. He thinks Cunningham is listening, and believes that Auburn's 2025 class can be "real good."
Lockhart is ranked as the No. 169 overall player and No. 10 outside linebacker in the class of 2025.