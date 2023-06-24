Hugh Freeze made it clear within his first month at Auburn that recruiting offensive linemen was gonna be a priority. It was true in the 2023 class, where the Tigers signed five offensive linemen, while also adding several potential starters from the transfer portal. Looking ahead to the 2024 class, Auburn's been pushing for some of the top names at the position and welcomed five in the month of June for official visits. Let's run through who visited, where Auburn sits and the timeline for each's recruitment.

DeAndre Carter was one of several offensive linemen that visited Auburn in June.

Coen Echols (Katy, Texas) The first offensive linemen to officially visit this month, Echols recently committed to Texas A&M. He had visited A&M prior to his trip to Auburn and was seemingly down to the Aggies, Tigers or Texas Tech. Ultimately it was Texas A&M that won out for the Texas native.

Daniel Calhoun (Marietta, Ga.) Auburn wasn't seriously in the running for Calhoun before Hugh Freeze arrived. Freeze's background of developing offensive linemen and addition of Jake Thornton to the coaching staff brought the Tigers' back into the race. However, it feels like Auburn is still trailing Alabama and Georgia in the race for Calhoun, who is also looking at Tennessee and Texas. He's looking to make a decision sometime in late July.

Preston Taumua (Aiea, Hawaii) The 6-foot-4 Hawaiian visited Auburn last weekend, along with four other talented linemen. Taumua enjoyed the family feel that the coaching staff and people around Auburn gave off during his first trip to the state of Alabama. Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, also from Hawaii, is playing the role of area recruiter, while offensive line coach Jake Thornton brought the energy during his official visit, which he enjoyed. Taumua will make a decision August 24 between Auburn, Alabama, Arizona, Nebraska and Oregon.

Casey Poe (Lindale, Texas) Poe's official visit June 16-18 was his second trip to Auburn, using it to familiarize himself more with campus, bond with the coaching staff and have his questions answered. Thornton has been pushing for Poe hard, staying in constant contact and pitching to Poe that he's an Auburn man. Another thing that Thornton spoke with Poe about, as with all linemen, is the opportunity for early playing time. That sticks out to Poe, along with the culture that Freeze is building. He's officially visited Georgia, Clemson, Texas Tech, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama. Poe will make his decision July 12.

Khalil House (Warner Robins, Ga.) Auburn saw House perform at one of its camps several weeks ago and immediately made him a priority. The official visit was scheduled quick and the coaching staff has built a personable relationship with House and his family, something that he enjoys. House is being recruited across the offensive line as a versatile guy that would move inside as he develops. With the latest developments in his recruitment surrounding Auburn, it certainly feels like the Tigers are trending up and might be the school to beat with House as he closes in on a decision.