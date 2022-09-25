Ashley Williams Jr. got a first-hand look at Jordan-Hare's magic for his first Auburn game. The 2023 edge commit witnessed a wild one on his official visit, as Auburn recovered a game-winning fumble for a touchback in the Tigers' 17-14 overtime victory against Missouri. "It was a great weekend, especially with it being my first Auburn game," Williams said. "It was a great atmosphere and I enjoyed my time over there...probably the best game I’ve been to."

Williams had no problem recalling how one Auburn's edges performed during the game. "Derick Hall had a great game and he really showed how Coach Roc [Bellantoni] teaches fundamentals and everything," Williams said. "Especially with two sacks, six tackles and two tackles for loss." Hall is wrapping up his final season for Auburn, but Williams is ready to step in at a major position of need next fall. The Tigers are losing all but one edge rusher following this season, giving Williams an opportunity to play early. "That’s one of the reasons I chose to come here," Williams said. "It’s like me stepping up." Playing time wasn't the main factor in his decision, though. It was the coaching staff. "The relationships, that’s the main thing," Williams said. "Knowing that all the coaching staff loves me and knows me, that really was a big part of my commitment."