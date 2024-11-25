Official visit 'felt like a movie' for WR commit

"The whole weekend felt like a movie," Turner said. "Being on the field, rushing the field, swagging and surfing on top of the bleachers. It’s just an environment you can’t explain, you just had to be there. Once in a lifetime situation, that will go down in Auburn history and I was a part of it. If you look at the video, I’m the first one hopping on the field."

From the moment Turner arrived on campus Friday until he left Sunday afternoon, it was absolute cinema.

The Auburn wide receiver commit was initially set to take his official visit the weekend of the Oklahoma game, before Hurricane Helene forced him to reschedule.

It took a while, but Sam Turner 's official visit was worth the wait.

Turner flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to Auburn back in October, becoming the second wide receiver in the Tigers' 2025 class. While on his official visit over the weekend, Turner spent a lot of time with other commits, further cementing his pledge.

"I’ve never seen anything like that and it was good because a lot of commits were there," Turner said. "We kinda bonded outside of football so it made me feel good about my commitment...We were all together just living in the moment, it was fun."

Turner, along with the rest of the 2025 class, has bought into the vision that head coach Hugh Freeze has preached to recruits since he arrived on campus.

"Just having that belief that we can honestly compete for a national championship with these next few classes," Turner said. "Coach Freeze is preaching that and we honestly believe that full-heartedly, so that’s what makes us come together, coming in to play and make an instant impact."

True freshman wide receiver Cam Coleman is already making an instant impact and turned in his second consecutive 100-yard performance Saturday. It was the result of Coleman's preparation with offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, something that Turner got an inside look on while taking his official.

"It was incredible because I got here Friday," Turner said. "We were in the film room with Coach Nix and they’re running the same plays, but to see it run to perfection, it’s another thing. I was really honing in to the small details so I can come in and do the same thing."

It won't be long until Turner arrives on campus, either, in his eyes.

"When they win this Iron Bowl, I’ll be here Dec. 15," Turner said.