Tyler Scott sees an opportunity to make an impact at Auburn. The former Arkansas State commit has seen his recruitment elevate to new levels in recent weeks, as his list of offers has grown close to 40 programs. He chose to take his first official visit to Auburn this past weekend. "Everything was amazing man, all the coaches," Scott said. "I felt welcome here. It felt like I can play here and come here and make a difference and change the program."

Tyler Scott chose Auburn as his first official visit. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

What's drawing Scott toward Auburn? Look no further than secondary coach Zac Etheridge. "We have a tight bond," Scott said. "I feel like we have a good connection." Etheridge joined the coaching staff at Auburn prior to the 2021 season, when head coach Bryan Harsin first arrived. With a cloud of uncertainty now circling around Auburn's coaching staff, Etheridge's future at Auburn plays a significant role in Scott's recruitment. "If [Etheridge]’s here, I’m still good with Auburn," Scott said. "Because he’s my position coach and he’s gonna be coaching me. That’s the coach I got a tight bond with."