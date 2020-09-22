AuburnSports - Official depth chart analysis

BMatt’s take : Loy was one of the standouts during camp and earned the backup job with his strong arm and ability to make plays running or passing. True freshman Chayil Garnett is expected to redshirt.

The depth chart includes 28 freshmen, some big surprises at defensive tackle and cornerback and a couple of positions still up for grabs at left tackle and punter.

RUNNING BACK

1. Shaun Shivers, Jr.

2. D.J. Williams, So. -OR-

2. Tank Bigsby, TFr. -OR-

2. Mark-Antony Richards, RFr.

BMatt’s take: It was pretty clear Shivers would be the starter a couple of weeks into camp. The position still seems pretty wide open with three other talented backs listed right behind him. I expect this is a competition that will sort itself out as the season goes on and all four running backs will have their moments. Harold Joiner didn’t make the list, but could still have a minor role on offense.

TIGHT END/H-BACK

1. John Samuel Shenker, Jr.

2. Luke Deal, RFr. -OR-

2. J.J. Pegues, TFr. -OR-

2. Brandon Frazier, TFr.

BMatt’s take: The production at tight end should be the biggest change in the offense as the season moves forward. No surprise Shenker won the starting position but expect the other three to play.

WIDE RECEIVER

Flanker (2)

1. Anthony Schwartz, Jr. -OR-

1. Eli Stove, Sr.

Slot (3)

1. Shedrick Jackson, Jr.

2. Ze’Vian Capers, TFr. -OR-

2. Caylin Newton, Jr.

Split End (9)

1. Seth Williams, Jr.

2. Kobe Hudson, TFr. -OR

2. Elijah Canion, TFr.

BMatt’s take: Schwartz and Stove will be on the field together at times according to Malzahn. A strong camp has elevated Jackson into a starting role and he’s poised to make a big uptick in production. We should see plenty of the freshmen and Newton in game one.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left tackle

1. Alec Jackson, Jr. -OR-

1. Austin Troxell, Jr.

3. Kilian Zierer, Jr.

Left guard

1. Tashawn Manning, Jr.

2. Tate Johnson, TFr. -OR-

2. Kamaar Bell, RFr.

Center

1. Nick Brahms, Jr.

2. Jalil Irvin, So.

Right guard

1. Brandon Council, Jr.

2. Keiondre Jones, RFr.

3. Kameron Stutts, So.

Right tackle

1. Brodarious Hamm, Jr.

2. Brenden Coffey, Jr.

BMatt’s take: They’re going to need some more evaluation time to choose a full-time starter at left tackle and I expect both to play against Kentucky, which is unusual, but these are unusual times. Tate Johnson making a move up to the second-team is impressive for a true freshman.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Defensive end

1. Big Kat Bryant, Sr.

2. Jaren Handy, So.

3. Daniel Foster-Allen. TFr.

Defensive tackle

1. Colby Wooden, RFr.

2. DaQuan Newkirk, Sr.

3. Jay Hardy, TFr.

4. Jeremiah Wright, TFr.

Defensive tackle

1. Tyrone Truesdell, Sr.

2. Zykeivous Walker, TFr.

3. Marquis Burks, Jr. -OR-

3. Dre Butler, So.

Buck

1. Derick Hall, So.

2. T.D. Moultry, Sr.

3. Caleb Johnson, So.

BMatt’s take: So much to take in here. Definitely some size questions with Wooden starting at one defensive tackle position and Walker backing up the other. That says a lot about their toughness, however, and Malzahn said Wooden was bigger than his listed 268 now. Wright moved to DT to provide depth, which is a good indication of his athleticism. I think he's a future starter on the offensive line, however. Hall beats out Moultry for Buck. Regardless of who’s the starter, Auburn needs more production out of that position.

LINEBACKERS

Inside

1. K.J. Britt, Sr.

2. Wesley Steiner, TFr.

3. Kameron Brown, RFr.

Outside

1. Owen Pappoe, So. -OR-

1. Zakoby McClain, Jr.

3. Cam Riley, TFr.

4. Desmond Tisdol, TFr.

BMatt’s take: Anybody who followed recruiting closely is probably not surprised to see Steiner step up and earn a spot in the playing rotation. He’s on his way to being a future starter and team-leader. Also impressed with Riley making a move and what he’s going to bring as he adds size and strength in the coming years.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Nickel

1. Christian Tutt, Jr.

2. Zion Puckett, RFr.

3. Ladarius Tennison, TFr.

Cornerback

1. Roger McCreary, Jr.

2. Matthew Hill, So.

3. Devan Barrett, Sr.

4. Eric Reed, TFr.

Cornerback

1. Jaylin Simpson, RFr.

2. Nehemiah Pritchett, So.

3. Marco Domio, Jr.

Safety

1. Jamien Sherwood, Jr.

2. Jordyn Peters, Sr.

3. Devin Guice, Sr.

Safety

1. Smoke Monday, Jr.

2. Chris Thompson, TFr.

BMatt’s take: Major props to Simpson winning that cornerback spot ahead of some talented players. Really like the depth at all the positions here, especially nickel, after considering that a major concern in the preseason. Hill being second-team should mean a lot more playing time for him than he earned at receiver.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

1. Anders Carlson, Jr.

2. Ben Patton, RFr.

Punter

1. Aidan Marshall, Jr. -OR-

1. Oscar Chapman, TFr.

Holder

1. Ben Patton, RFr. -OR-

1. Grant Loy, Sr.

Long snapper

1. Bill Taylor, Jr.

2. Jacob Quattlebaum, So.

Punt returner

1. Christian Tutt, Jr.

2. Ja’Varrius Johnson, RFr. -OR-

2. Mark-Antony Richards, RFr.

Kick returner

1. Shaun Shivers, Jr.

1. Eli Stove, Sr.

BMatt’s take: Like left tackle, the punter situation will have to work its way out as the season moves forward.