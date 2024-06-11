“It means a lot,” said Mabson. “All this effort and work and time I’ve put in, I knew it would come to something.”

After a breakout sophomore season at Auburn (Ala.) High School, the 2026 running back has added 16 offers including Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri.

Over the past week, Mabson was a standout at an Auburn Elite camp and 7-on-7 camp where he spent time with coach Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix.

“It’s been great. They make me feel love,” said Mabson.

As a sophomore, Mabson had 166 carries for 1,283 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 126 yards. He’s got even bigger goals for this fall.

“To be the best player and lead our team to state. Win the state championship,” he said.