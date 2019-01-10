Colquitt County’s (Ga.) Kamaar Bell will take his first official visit this weekend as the offensive guard travels to Auburn.

Bell, his mother, grandmother, uncle and sister all are scheduled to arrive in Auburn on Friday and stay until Sunday.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Bell said. “I just want to hang out, chill with some of the players and coaches. I went to three games at Auburn during the season, but haven’t been since then, so I’m looking forward to getting back.”