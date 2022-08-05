Offensive line ‘physically much better’

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin heard all the talk about Auburn’s offensive line when he first arrived in December of 2020. He saw their play on the field last fall, which he described as good at times but lacking consistency. This offseason, Harsin and his staff made improving that group a priority. “They're going to compete, and I think that group has worked really well this summer,” said Harsin. “I think, (strength) coach (Jeff) Pitman, that was an emphasis for him, working with that particular group.”

Auburn offensive linemen Brenden Coffey and Cort Bradley. (Auburn athletics)

Harsin is already seeing the results even before AU’s first preseason practice gets underway Friday morning. “You play the best defensive lines in the country in the SEC,” said Harsin. “So that's a challenge, and I think physically, we're much better than we were a year ago. So that will help and I think that's one thing about this game. “We can talk about, you know, mindset, 'Is a guy tough enough?' and all that. If you physically can't whoop somebody, it's hard to say 'Go out there and have confidence' when you can't physically whoop somebody yet. So, we needed to physically get ourselves better and we did that.” The next big step for the offensive line is showing it in camp against an Auburn defensive line that should be one of the SEC’s best. The Tigers have 14 scholarship offensive linemen including eight seniors or super seniors.