AuburnSports - Offensive line 'answers the bell' against LSU

The Auburn offensive line has been a work in progress all season, but since it solidified a starting five, it’s started to improve.

Head coach Gus Malzahn was pleased with the line’s performance.

“To be able to run for 206, to give up no sacks—and there was stress going into this deal, because No. 8, he’s a nightmare, and there’s some other guys that are really good too. To give up zero sacks says a lot about our offensive line,” Malzahn said. “They really answered the bell today. I think that’s the fourth game in a row we rushed for 200 yards; I don’t remember the last time we did that in SEC play four straight times. We did some things we can build on.”

While both stats were impressive, starting left tackle Alec Jackson was happier that the line didn’t give up any sacks.

“No quarterback sacks. Because, you know, we always preach about trying to keep Bo clean,” Jackson said. “So I think we grew a lot since the Georgia game, every single week. We've got a bye week coming up, so we'll get some guys rested up and ready.”



