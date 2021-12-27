Offensive game plan a team effort for Birmingham Bowl

Head coach Bryan Harsin said on Monday that everyone on the offensive staff has been involved in preparing for Houston.

With Mike Bobo out and newly-hired offensive coordinator Austin Davis still finishing up the season with the Seattle Seahawks, Tuesday's bowl game is going to be a group effort for the offensive game plan.

"Coach Kiesau, Coach Reeder, who's been working with our quarterbacks, he'll be up in the press box as well," Harsin said. "Coach Bedell, Coach Friend — everybody on the offensive staff, everybody has had a piece of this game plan."

As for Harsin, it's expected that he'll be the play-caller up in Birmingham. Harsin has been involved with the offense throughout the season, but he'll be much more involved during Tuesday's bowl game.

"But I'll be a part of that," Harsin said. "I have been a part of that and will be a part of it. And we'll work this together. I'll be there able to call plays, making sure that everybody has an opportunity to communicate what they think is best. We've been doing that through the bowl practices. I think it's worked well, and it'll be no different on game day."

For Auburn's offense, it's an opportunity to right the ship from struggles that proved crucial in games down the stretch of the season.

The second half was particularly an issue for Auburn, scoring a combined 15 points in the third and fourth quarter of the Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama games.

"To me, it's about the operation of how you put a plan together, how you teach it and what we feel like is going to be the best plan for us to go out there and execute and find a way to win," Harsin said.

T.J. Finley is expected to lead the way for Auburn's offense, as he's healthy and recovered from a sprained ankle suffered against Alabama. Dematrius Davis has been receiving the backup quarterback reps.

The Birmingham Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and is airing on ESPN.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow," Harsin said. "I’m excited about it, even more excited just being in this stadium and having the chance to walk around the field knowing we’re going to be out there tomorrow ready to play and what our guys have done this entire week. Just how they’ve responded to the practices and the different things we’ve had to do to get ourselves ready.

"That’s what I’m looking forward to. That’s the only focus right now is making sure we’re ready to go out there tomorrow and everybody contributes and plays and does the best they can.”