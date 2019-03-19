AUBURN | First-year offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is going to bring some new wrinkles to Auburn’s offense — eventually — but any new twists will have to wait a while.

With four quarterbacks competing for the starting position, Gus Malzahn is going to keep it simple during the first part of spring practice.



“We're rotating four quarterbacks. We can't get too ahead of ourselves,” Malzahn said. “We're going to be fairly bland with our offense, at least early, to give our quarterbacks a chance to get things going. There will be a point to where we'll start adding things.



“The thing about Kenny is that you've always got to kind of stay ahead of things. Kenny will bring some really good, fresh ideas from his time with (Mike) Norvell at Memphis and all that. Really, you won't see a lot of that, at least the first half of spring. We're really going to focus on the execution part and the foundation and being able to evaluate quarterbacks.”