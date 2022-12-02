Offense wakes up
It was a step in the right direction for Auburn’s offense.
Facing a weaker defense, Auburn shot 52 percent from the field and 47 from behind the arc en route to a 93-66 win over Colgate.
“A bunch of guys should feel well about how they shot the ball tonight,” said Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl.
It was a balanced scoring attack for Auburn as four Tigers - Wendell Green, Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan and K.D. Johnson - scored at least 12 points paced by Johnson’s 16.
"I feel like we're hard to stop when we do that," Johnson said. "Especially with the way we play defense at Auburn."
93 is the most points Auburn has scored since last February against Alabama last season.
Auburn also shot 10-22 from behind the arc which is the most threes Auburn has made in a game all season.
"That's just what we've been waiting on," Johnson said. "We've had the defense. The offense has been struggling. To see that go in and see how the score can change that quickly... that's what we've wanted."
It wasn't a perfect night offensively as the Tigers went 9-16 from the free-throw line.
It's something Pearl knows needs to be cleaned up.
"The free throw line concerns me," Pearl said. "We've got to take a completely different approach."
Auburn is off for a week before facing Memphis in Atlanta on Dec. 10.