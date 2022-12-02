It was a step in the right direction for Auburn’s offense.

Facing a weaker defense, Auburn shot 52 percent from the field and 47 from behind the arc en route to a 93-66 win over Colgate.

“A bunch of guys should feel well about how they shot the ball tonight,” said Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl.

It was a balanced scoring attack for Auburn as four Tigers - Wendell Green, Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan and K.D. Johnson - scored at least 12 points paced by Johnson’s 16.

"I feel like we're hard to stop when we do that," Johnson said. "Especially with the way we play defense at Auburn."