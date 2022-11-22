AUBURN | Cadillac Williams remembers what it was like when his coaches tried to run somebody else’s offense as a player in 2003. It’s working much better 19 years later. Will Friend and Ike Hilliard have stepped up as co-offensive coordinators after head coach Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell were fired Oct. 31.

Friend has energized Auburn's running game since taking over as co-offensive coordinator. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“I lived it in 2003. And as you know -- coming in ranked No. 1 that year, top 3, that didn't go too well,” said Williams. “For our offensive coaches -- Ike Hilliard, Will Friend, Coach (Jeff) McDaniels, Coach (Mike) Hartline, Coach (Joe) Bernardi and our support staff that helps us on the offensive end -- they have done an incredible job. “To take an offense that a lot of people aren't familiar with, and you try to speak the same language because the kids learned this one way. And to still put these kids in a position to succeed, man, my hats go off to those guys. They're heck of coaches, and I'm honored to be in the paint with those guys.” In 2003, it nearly got Tommy Tuberville fired after he named offensive line coach Hugh Nall offensive coordinator after Bobby Petrino departed to take the head coaching position at Louisville following the 2002 season. Auburn started the season 0-2 and then lost 3 of 4 heading into the Iron Bowl before Williams broke free for an 80-yard touchdown on the opening play of AU’s 28-23 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I think the toughest part is that you had a group of coaches and then all of the sudden it’s half of it,” said Friend. “To put it in layman’s terms, that guy may have had that responsibility, but now he’s got to coach the tight ends or he’s got to coach the offensive line or he’s got to coach the running backs. Well, who’s got that responsibility now with breakdowns or whatever it might be? All that got flipped upside down. That’s probably the hardest part.” Hilliard said the biggest adjustment for the staff was the cohesion that was lost when responsibilities had to be adjusted and reassigned. “You have to obviously work together a little bit differently with less man power. We’ve done that just about as efficiently as we can,” said Hilliard. “And as you can see, it’s turned into a process where we’re leaning on the strength of our offense. “So, you know, it’s a tough thing to go through, but once you initially go through it and you find your rhythm as you go, and you hope you get better as the process goes on.” It’s also a process that affects the players. Williams directed his coordinators to simplify for the final four games and concentrate on the player’s strengths and having them play fast and physical. “Manipulating your offense into what they want, that can be very difficult, especially with four games left. You don't have a lot of season left in that moment. But I think we've handled it really well,” said senior tight end John Samuel Shenker.